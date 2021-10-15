Valley View Baptist Church in Longview will celebrate 80 years of being “A Church with a Heart for God and Others” on Oct. 24.
The 80th anniversary and homecoming celebration will feature a special worship service in the newly remodeled church sanctuary, followed by a meal in the Fellowship Hall.
“Valley View Baptist Church truly is a large church family,” deacon chairman Derrick Todd said. “On one hand, many folks in the church really are family. On the other hand, outsiders like myself are welcomed into the family.”
The idea of the church began in a Thursday evening prayer meeting in June 1932. After the third meeting, the members sought a location for a new mission in the East Moreland Addition. A corner lot at Louisiana and Jane Street was purchased and thanks to some volunteer labor, a small building was erected. On July 14, the East Moreland Mission held its first service.
First Baptist Church of Longview sponsored the mission until Sept. 28, 1941, when the mission voted to become a church. On Oct. 26, 1941, newly called Pastor Glen Naefus preached the first sermon at Texas Avenue Baptist Church. Joe Miller led the congregation in the opening song, “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder,” and Naefus brought the message from Matthew 18:13-20.
In Sept. 1952, 3.9 acres were purchased on Alpine Street and on July 25, 1954, construction began on Valley View Baptist Church. The Rev. J.W. Lasater preached the first message in the new auditorium on Jan. 19, 1955. Lasater is the father of Mark Lasater, who serves as the current associate pastor of music and education and the father of pianist Nan Moon, who is the wife of Pastor Paul Moon.
Pastor Paul Moon said, “We are simply Christ followers who help others follow Christ. As we continue to move out in our community, we want his name to be known and loved by all.”
Moon sees next weekend’s anniversary celebration as an important moment for the church. He hopes the celebration will remind members of the legacy they have inherited and encourage them to continue to move forward, sharing the love of Christ with their friends and neighbors.
“The church has loved me, cared for me and helped me grow in my faith over the years,” longtime member Marjan Anderson said. “They have supported me through all of life’s ups and downs since I joined in 1951. This love they have shown to me is the love they offer to all people. It truly is the love of Christ.”
“We believe that all people need to hear the Gospel,” Associate Pastor Kevin Easter said. “We want all people to have the opportunity to submit their lives to Christ and receive the forgiveness, love, hope and peace that comes from knowing him.”