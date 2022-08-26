The Pine Tree Pirates were unable to subdue Van’s running game in a 28-14 season-opening loss on Friday at Pirate Stadium, spoiling the head coaching debut of PT’s Jason Bachman.
Van (1-0) ran for 222 yards on 53 carries and wore down the Pirates’ defense in the second half. Demarcus Stinnett ran for 99 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Florey rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Brayden Bradshaw gained 30 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 61 yards.
The Vandals had two drives with over 10 plays. In the first half, it had a 14-play, 97-yard drive which consumed over eight minutes of the clock.
Florey’s first touchdown capped the drive and tied the game. At the end of the third quarter, Van went on an 11-play 46-yard drive which ran over six minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter. Florey’s third touchdown completed the drive and put Pine Tree into a 21-point deficit.
Pine Tree (0-1) had a chance to take the lead on its second possession of the game. Quarterback Cale Skinner scrambled to the outside for 56 yards putting the Pirates inside the two. They lost a yard on four plays and turned it over on downs at its own three.
Near the end of the second quarter, the Pirates had the opportunity to tie the game going into halftime. Three incompletions forced Pine Tree into a long field goal attempt, which was blocked.
The Pirates got on the board on their first possession of the second quarter. Skinner connected with Tre Brown, who sprinted for a 70-yard touchdown to put Pine Tree in front. It didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
Van’s quarterback Jaxon Moffatt fumbled the snap and Pine Tree’s Nicholas Webb recovered at the Vandals six. Jalynn Robinson carried the ball twice and ran for a two-yard touchdown.
Skinner rushed for 50 yards and threw for 120 on seven completions. Jonathan Fuller caught five passes for 54 yards.
Van’s 14-play, 97-yard drive in the second quarter started when Bradshaw stepped out of bounds at his own three after fielding the kickoff following Pine Tree’s first touchdown. He made up for his misstep with a 24-yard reception which brought Van into Pine Tree territory.
Van’s defense forced Pine Tree into a three-and-out and blocked the punt to set it up at the Pirates 25. A 15-yard rush by Bradshaw set up Demarcus Stinnett, who gave the Vandals the lead with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Pine Tree will visit Lindale next week and Van will host Tyler Chapel Hill.