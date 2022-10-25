With Halloween just around the corner, children and adults alike will be heading out in their favorite (cute or creepy) costumes in search of scary activities and fun treats.
And there are plenty of festivals, haunted houses, movies and other Halloween activities in and around the Longview-Tyler area to keep all the ghosts, princesses, clowns, super heroes and any other costumed characters entertained.
Check out these activities and events:
Halloween Movies in the Garden, hosted by Tyler parks and Recreation Department, 7 p.m. Friday, Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes. Movie: “Hotel Transylvania.” Admission: Free. Information: TylerParksandRec.com .
Fall Festival & Spooky Trail, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Piney Park, 600 Martin Lake Road, Marshall. Tickets: $12 to $15. Information: https://www.pineypark.com/ .
Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Annual fall festival features a drive-through experience with candy and treats. Children are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. Admission: Free.
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Richard Carlson and Julie Adams. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 at eventbrite.com . Information: (903) 918 2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
“Halloween Choral Spooktacular,” 7 p.m. Friday, Baptist Student Ministries Building, Kilgore College campus. Performances will include “spooky” music from the KC choirs. Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween attire. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.kilgore.edu/ .
Boo at the Zoo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Caldwell Zoo, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tyler. Family-friendly fun and games. Tickets: $16.50 adults, $12.50 children 3-12, $14.50 seniors. Information: https://caldwellzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo-2022/ .
Movie in the Park, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Darden Harvest Park, 202 Cannery Row, Lindale. Bring your lawn chair, blanket and snacks to watch the original “Hocus Pocus.” Admission: free. Information: https://www.visitlindale.com/events .
Candy Crawl, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Longview Mall, 3500 McCann Road. Offers families a fun, interactive location for children to show off their costumes and go trick-or-treating.
Halloween Comedy Magic Show, featuring Eric Eaton, 8 p.m. Saturday, Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. Tickets: $35 general admission, $40 VIP. Adults only. Information: https://www.reostarplex.com/ .
Trunk or Treat, presented by CASA of Harrison County, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Telegraph Park, downtown Marshall. Includes best decorated car contest, cotton candy, popcorn, vendors, face painting. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/ .
“Too Cute to Spook” Fall Festival, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd., S., Marshall. Includes games, giveaways, trick-or-treating. Cost: Free. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/ .
Trail of Terror Haunted Hall, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd., S., Marshall. Cost: $10. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/ .
“Kil-GORE Horror Movie Festival,” Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. Admission: $6 for single movie pass; $4 for single movie pass for Kilgore College students. Movies: ”Zombieland,” 6 p.m. Friday; “The Crazies,” 8 p.m. Friday; “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” 4 p.m. Saturday; “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare,” 8 p.m. Saturday. Information: https://www.dodsonauditorium.com/4thannual .
Shady Ladies Dancing Witches, 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Made in the Shade Courtyard, 118 E. Henderson St., Jefferson. Information: (903) 665-8966.
Halloween Ghost Walk, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, downtown Jefferson. Information: (903) 601-3375.
Historic Downtown Kilgore Trick-or-Treat, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Includes thousands of pieces of candy handed out by community organizations and downtown merchants and photo opportunities throughout the event. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/downtown-trick-or-treat .
Trunk-or-Treat, hosted by Special Health Resources, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Women and Child Health Center of Longview, 402 N. 7th St. Features an evening of games, prizes, candy and fun. Information: https://www.womanandchildlongview.org/ .
Fall Festival, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, The Hamptons of Tyler Senior Living, 4250 Old Omen Road, Tyler. Event includes a trick-or-treat parade, candy, games and music. Hot dogs will be available for $5 and Big Foot Ice Shack will be on site selling snow cones. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/the-hamptons/ .
Haunted houses:
● Graystone Haunted Manor, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 13481 FM 986 W., Longview. Attractions include The Manor, Oak Raven Cemetery, Labyrinth of Time, Karnival of Karnage and Spooky Woods. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP, $5 midway. Information: https://graystonehaunt.com/ .
● Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 7:30 p.m. Friday through Monday, 1228 Market St., Longview. Attractions include Mine of Mystery and Fright Show Museum. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information and schedule: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
● World of Khaos, 7 p.m. Friday through Monday, 816 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Attractions include Nightmares on Oakwood Street and Karnevil’s Revenge. Tickets: $20 general admission, $30 VIP fast pass. Information: http://worldofkhaos.com/ .