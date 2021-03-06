Dr Tamara Joffe prepares to administer a COVID-19 jab using the AstraZeneca vaccine to Leslie Reid in the back of a London Taxi cab during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive ‘Vaxi Taxi’ in Kilburn, London on Feb. 28. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centers across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation.