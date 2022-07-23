SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday.
Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth straight start. He retired 15 straight before Carlos Santana’s seven-inning homer.
Bryan Abreu got three straight outs to finish the four-hitter for his second big league save.
Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit RBI doubles in the fourth off Logan Gilbert (10-4) to help the Astros to their fourth consecutive win and send Seattle to its second straight loss after a 14-game winning streak.
Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 1
BOSTON (AP) — Alek Manoah (11-4) allowed one run and six hits in six innings as he lowered his ERA to 2.24 and sent Boston to its eighth loss in nine games.
Toronto got seven hits a day after pounding out 29 in a 28-5 romp and improved to 9-3 against the Red Sox this year. The Blue Jays are 3 1/2 games ahead of Boston for the AL’s final wild-card spot.
Jordan Romano pitched a scoreless ninth for his league-leading 21st save.
Santiago Espinal and George Springer hit RBI singles off Kutter Crawford (2-3) in a three-run third, and Alejandro Kirk had a sacrifice fly.
Boston put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list because of right hamstring inflammation.
Guardians 7, White Sox 4
CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Josh Naylor singled in a run off Liam Hendriks (1-3) to break a 4-4 tie in a three-run ninth of a doubleheader opener, and Cleveland matched a season high with its fifth straight win.
Steven Kwan had three hits and José Ramírez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies. Amed Rosario had two hits and two RBIs.
Trevor Stephan (4-3) got four outs, and Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 20th save.
Orioles 6, Yankees 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a three-run lead, reliever Albert Abreu’s wild pickoff throw led to Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead sacrifice fly and the Baltimore Orioles rallied past the New York Yankees 6-3 Saturday night.
Ramón Urías added a two-run homer in the eighth off Shane Greene, who made his first appearance for the Yankees since he was a rookie in 2014.
New York went 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The Yankees have lost three of four and eight of 12 in their poorest stretch this year and at 65-31 dropped just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-30) for best record in the major leagues.
Aaron Judge tied a career-high with four hits and had two RBIs. He is 20 for his last 54, raising his average to .292.
Matt Carpenter hit his 14th home run in 89 at-bats for the Yankees this season.
Urías went 3 for 4 and has six multihit games since being reinstated from the injured list on July 4.
Cionel Pérez (5-1) pitched a scoreless seventh and Jorge López got his 18th save in 22 chances. After New York’s first two batters reached in the ninth, Anthony Rizzo grounded out, Gleyber Torres flied out to Ryan McKenna, who made a nice running grab in short right, and Josh Donaldson took a called third strike.
Cole (9-3) allowed four runs — three earned —and nine hits in six innings with six strikeouts and two walks.
Cubs 6, Phillies 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday night.
Hoerner began the 10th as the automatic runner on second base. He stole third with one out and scored on Frank Schwindel’s fielder’s choice. Schwindel hit a high chopper off José Alvarado (3-2), and third baseman Alec Bohm’s throw home was off target.
The Cubs went up by two on Christopher Morel’s RBI single. Bohm’s fielding error on Nelson Velázquez’s hard-hit grounder allowed two more runs to score before Willson Contreras added an RBI double to make it 6-1.
Bohm drove in a run with a groundout in the bottom half.
David Robertson (3-0) tossed a perfect ninth for the win.
Zack Wheeler threw seven strong innings for the Phillies, who have dropped the first two games in the series to the lowly Cubs.
Chicago began play with the fourth-fewest wins in the majors but won its third in a row. The Cubs improved to 4-11 in their MLB-leading 15th extra-inning game.
Braves 7, Angels 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley had a homer and two singles, Kyle Wright won his 12th game to take the NL lead, and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
Riley singled in the first, singled and scored in the third and hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Austin Warren to make it 7-1. Riley, an NL All-Star reserve earlier this week, has a 15-game hitting streak and is batting .439 over his last 20 games.
The defending World Series champion Braves, who moved one-half game behind the New York Mets for the lead in the NL East, are 35-11 since June 1 — the best record in the majors over that span. They are 19-6 at home during the stretch and have outscored opponents 131-78 in those 25 games.
“I think that’s huge,” Riley said. “A lot of games left with those guys obviously and I think it’s just one of those things where every game matters and you can build on that confidence. I like the baseball that we’re playing right now.”
Atlanta moved 20 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2019 season with a 97-65 record.
Cardinals 6, Reds 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to reach 1,002 RBIs, combining with Tyler O’Neill to hit consecutive fourth-inning home runs and lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Saturday night.
Nolan Arenado had three hits, including two of the Cardinals’ six doubles. St. Louis tied its season high with eight extra-base hits and won for the sixth time in nine games.
Albert Pujols got two hits, increasing his total to 3,335. He twice narrowly missed homering, flying out to Tommy Pham a step short of the left-field wall and hitting a drive that curved just foul.
“He was having some good at-bats before the All-Star break” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “We’re seeing productive at-bats right now.”
Pujols, 42 and in his final season, displayed some daring baserunning. Besides legging out his liner to left for a double, he tagged up and took second on Tommy Edman’s flyout to left-center field and beat out a potential double-play ball.
O’Neill, in his second game in the Cardinals’ No. 2 slot, broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run shot to straightaway center field in the fourth off Mike Minor (1-7), who lost his fifth straight decision.
Diamondbacks 7, Nationals 2
PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched eight effective innings, Carson Kelly hit a solo homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Saturday night.
The left-handed Bumgarner (6-9) continued his best season since coming to Arizona on an $85 million, five-year deal in 2020, giving up just two runs on four hits. He threw 98 pitches, including 68 strikes, and walked none while striking out nine.
The four-time All-Star has struggled to regain the dominance he showed during his decade-long stint with the San Francisco Giants, but has been effective in most of his outings this year and has a 3.71 ERA.
The good stretch could make him a candidate to be dealt to a contender at the Aug. 2 trade deadline, though the financials might be tricky because there’s still two more years on his fairly expensive contract.
Arizona rookie Alek Thomas added three hits, including a two-run double. Jake McCarthy and Christian Walker both had two hits. Kelly homered in the second, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead when his high fly just cleared the left-field wall.
The Nationals lost for the 17th time in 19 games.
Royals 6, Rays 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12, Michael A. Taylor and Bobby Witt Jr. homered off Ryan Yarbrough in a three-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Saturday night.
Singer, a 25-year-old right-hander in his third major league season, allowed two runs — one earned — three hits and two walks in six innings.
“One of the best we’ve ever seen from Brady. Everything was working, it took him just a little time to find that first base side with the sinker and then he found it,” Royals’ manager Mike Matheny said.
“He threw some really good changeups but the slider was wipeout today. To get 12 strikeouts, it had to be one of those disappearing sliders and throwing it in the right part of the zone and strikes when we wanted to. One of the best we’ve seen from him, it was a great job.”
Singer sat down seven with the slider but also found a rhythm with a wide array of his arsenal as the game wore on.
“In the first few innings, I didn’t think I had much command of anything,” Singer said. “The slider was working early but throughout the game, I felt a lot better and felt like I got the fastball gloveside, the changeup worked out really well but the slider was the key.”
With the score 3-3, Taylor hit his sixth home run this season and first since June 25. Witt hit a two-run drive off Yarbrough (0-5), who has given up seven home runs this season.