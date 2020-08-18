Kris Pedretti reads a statement at the podium as Joseph James DeAngelo is in the court room during the first day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. Pedretti was 15 years old when DeAngelo broke into her Carmichael, Calif., home and raped her. DeAngelo, a former police officer in California eluded capture for four decades. He has admitted to 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)