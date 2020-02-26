I had a mixed experience dining at Goung Zhou Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar in Longview.
The hostess was accommodating and the server friendly. Also, the owner came by to say hello. That is a nice touch, like hand-writing and mailing a thank you note.
When I looked over the menu, I started to feel like GZ does not know what type of restaurant it really wants to be. It is called an Asian bistro and sushi bar, but you could also call it a steak and seafood restaurant.
It is hard to find good chefs who can cook steak and seafood properly. It is hard to find good chefs who can cook Asian cuisine and sushi, but to find one who can do all those properly is difficult, and I do not believe the restaurant is pulling it off well.
For appetizers, we had the Raw Oysters and the Chicken Lettuce Wraps. Both were very good. Our entrees were the Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and Cantonese Style Roast Duck, and we ordered some Sushi and Rolls.
I received the raw oysters somewhat quickly, but it took 30 to 45 minutes before anything else came, including the wine, and everything came at the same time. Everything! The other appetizer, the sushi, rolls and entrees. Everything was stuffed onto our small table for four.
The crab cakes were a small, thin portion and the rest of the plate was filled with vegetables and rice — and I mean filled.
I love duck, but it is hard to find duck in restaurants, so I order it when I see it. However, I could not stomach more than one piece of duck at GZ, and the presentation was just like the crab cakes — one-quarter of the plate was the duck and the rest overflowing with vegetables, rice and more julienned vegetables.
Now, the sushi was delicious. We had the salmon, yellow tail and freshwater eel. I pay great attention at a sushi restaurant to the quality of its freshwater eel sushi and eel sauce. Both were excellent.
Now to the rolls. We tried four different rolls. Normally, crunchy rolls are like a California roll with crunchy flakes sprinkled on top of the roll and tempura-fried vegetables inside. To my surprise, the crunchy flakes were inside. There were no tempura vegetables and the roll was crunchy because it was deep fried. I must admit that I did not bother to see what the asterisk stood for next to the name crunchy roll because I have had them so many times in sushi restaurants, or I would have seen that is was cooked. Still, the color and look of the roll after being deep fried was unappealing.
The other rolls we had were the Dr. G Roll, the Ocean 103 and the Not So Meek roll, and they were all good.
The saki and wine list are quite nice. GZ had some great sakis, including some high-end options. As for the wine list, it is well thought out, with a great mix of wines. It is a wine list typically found in a high-end steakhouse, with such wines as a 2006 Chateau Margaux for $1,135 and a 2006 Chateau Mouton Rothschild for $1,450.
The wine service, however, varied. The first server came with the wine and a napkin wrapped over the arm. Once the wine was properly opened, the server then wrapped the napkin around the neck of the bottle and poured the wine, using the napkin to catch any wine that might drip on the table or person. This is the first time I have seen wine served properly in any restaurant in East Texas.
The second bottle of wine was served very differently. The server never cut the top part of the protective foil top sleeve cover off of the bottle. The server just put the corkscrew into the top, including the foil, and pulled the cork out, leaving the edges protruding out of the top of the bottle. The server then placed the bottle on the table.
Overall, I rate GZ as a C +. The owner told me the restaurant has to be aware of trends and not be afraid to change up the restaurant to appeal more to the masses. He might be right with the intent but wrong with the execution.
As a sushi restaurant, I would rate it a B +.