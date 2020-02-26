Pat and Kathleen Mays’ home on College Street near downtown Longview represents a beautiful failure at downsizing.
The empty-nesters had initially set out to move into something smaller than the Pine Tree-area home where they raised their daughter. Instead, they fell in love with a porch, restored an old home to beauty and embraced a new lifestyle they love — just in a larger home than they had planned.
“We just had the idea that we wanted something really small. We wanted to be downtown,” Kathleen said, recalling times when they had lived in “small, odd places” before. Kathleen is a member of the 100 Acres of Heritage board of directors, Longview’s Main Street advisory board that focuses on supporting and improving downtown Longview.
“We just wanted to really super simplify, no yard — ha — no nothing,” Kathleen said, laughing. (She had started off a conversation about the house talking about how she needed to work in the flower beds in the large yard.)
They searched for something to buy, the couple said. They looked at office buildings, abandoned buildings and homes on the outskirts of downtown.
“We couldn’t find the deal we wanted,” Pat said.
And then they found 110 E. College St., a brick house with a large, deep front porch. A nearby shade tree seems to invite time spent reading or maybe taking a good nap in the wicker furniture they placed on the porch. Brick railings and partial walls give the porch a cozy, private feeling.
The couple saw the potential when they discovered the home even though it was shrouded by a row of thick bushes along the fence line at the front of the property. Pat looked at his wife, joking, as he asked her — did they buy a house because of a porch?
Perhaps, but they’ve reveled in its renovation — and in the Longview history they’ve been able to connect to the home
A tour of the home included a walk out into a corner of the yard on the Main Street side of the property. There, the couple has discovered what they said is probably the remains of the foundation of what was once the Longview General Hospital. A July 5, 1931, newspaper article about the hospital seems to confirm their findings, and 1930s-era city phone directories show the hospital was at 112 E. College St.
Online appraisal district records indicate the house was built in 1957, but Kathleen thinks that’s when a two-story addition at the back of the house was built. Everything about the main house says it was built in the 1930s, she said. They’ve also located 1916 and 1932 Longview maps that show a home where their house is that appears to have the same floor plan.
They’ve also learned the home has connections to one of Longview’s early families, the Northcutts. Early-1930s phone directories show that B.D. and Erminie (Northcutt) Marshall lived at that address. They owned Longview Laundry. Erminie was the daughter of Jeremiah Elijah Northcutt and the granddaughter of William George Northcutt, the first Northcutt to move to Longview, according to a book about the Northcutt Family in the Longview Public Library’s genealogy room.
The Mayses hired Doug Bowen of Bowen Construction to handle the renovations.
“We didn’t find anything in here when they were doing the demolition that would indicate” a date the house was built, Pat said. There are other indicators, though, including shiplap, a kind of wooden board often used in rustic construction. In the living room, Pat joked the house would be Joanna Gaines’ dream — the couple left exposed shiplap there and in a number of locations around the house.
They also saved a couple of pieces of wallpaper removed during the renovations and framed and hung them in the dining room — one a grayish color with a lace-like pattern on it, the other a pink color with a faint flower pattern on it.
In the kitchen, they created a modern space that incorporated touches of the home’s history. The original sink was cleaned up and reused, but the old tile countertops were replaced with granite. The renovations exposed the remains of a brick fireplace, which they left running up the wall next to the stove.
Changes include a new half-bathroom in the hallway and a renovated, modern master bathroom with a sliding barn door; damaged floors in the kitchen that were replaced with reclaimed wood from other old houses; a new circle driveway and lots of other repairs and updates. Pat and Kathleen praised their contractor.
“He was great. He wanted to keep the character of the house,” Kathleen said, and added that they’re “very happy” with the final product.
They bought the house in August 2017, moved into the home in February 2018 and have since embraced downtown living. They’re able to walk to Silver Grizzly Espresso and Downtown Live concerts as well as to the Tuscan Pig restaurant on High Street. They said they both grew up in Longview and remember what downtown was like before the mall and Loop 281 drew growth north.
“We want downtown Longview revitalized,” Pat said. “It has so much potential, and we wanted to be a part of whatever might happen.”
The couple — they both work at LeTourneau University — she as associate dean of the school of business and a business professor and him as campus pastor and a Christian ministry professor — said the home provides a quick trip to their workplace and an easy drive to Fourth Street and Loop 281.
The home completed their dream.
Pat said, “We wanted to be downtown. We thought our dream was (a small home), we found out that our dream was ...”
“Something else,” Kathleen said, completing his thought.