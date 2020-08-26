Safety will be the star of Artsview Children’s Theatre’s performance calendar.
Michelle Norris, the organization’s executive and artistic director, planned to release the 17th season’s performance schedule in August or September and can’t hide her enthusiasm, even with the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The wait will be worth it, Norris said.
“If we can’t do it the way we want to do it, then we will postpone it, because ArtsView has a level of expectation in the community on what we produce and how we produce it,” she said. “We have to be able to put people in our theater to pay for the performances,” she said.
State mandates so far allow performance halls to open with reduced audiences, but Artsview must answer some questions, she said.
“First is can we afford the show if we have such a small amount of audience members. Can we keep everyone safe? ... Can we have social distance?”
The 18th season will open with “Frozen Jr.” Auditions would be in September and performances the week before Thanksgiving.
“‘Frozen’ is a very large musical number, much like ‘Mulan’ that we were going to do this summer,” Norris said. “There are some options that we are looking at. If we have to move ‘Frozen’ to the summer then we would do two musicals back-to-back.”
It would be “Frozen” and then “Mulan,” she said, adding up to “an amazing blowout summer.”
The rest of the line-up includes “Stuart Little,” “The Boy Who Stole the Stars,” “Puffs,” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
“Mulan Jr.” and “The Boy Who Stole the Stars” were held from last season. Audiences are likely familiar with “Mulan” through the Disney film and some might remember that Artsview presented it 10 years ago.
“The Boy Who Stole the Stars” is a teen performance, Norris said.
“Those particular performances are a little more challenging, a little more engaging of our teen and upper-level actors. We want
to give them something that they would see in college, outside of a children’s theater,” she said.
“It is about a grandfather and his grandson who don’t really have a great connection and build one through their time together,” she said.
The grandfather is a Navy veteran and the stars he once used to navigate provide the bridge his grandson uses to reach him, she said.
“Stuart Little” is based on the book by E.B. White, so it may not feel as familiar as the movie to audiences. The play includes oversized props because the play is told from a mouse’s viewpoint, Norris said.
“Puffs” is another teen show. The off-broadway play with musical elements is a comedy whose complete title is “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.” It centers on a “certain boy wizard,” she said.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” remains a live theater favorite that offers producers many choices, Norris said.
“You can play it a lot of different ways. We can bring in our adult actors. We won’t bring in a lot because we are a children’s theater,” she said, but the Artsview family is diverse and enthusiastic, she said. “Lots of people want to be in it.”