The coronavirus pandemic has not spared the arts, even the arts for children. Supporters of children’s theater might have to wait a bit but they’ll get their chance to celebrate two important events, said Michelle Norris.
Norris, executive director and artistic director for Artsview Children’s Theatre, said in July that the staff and board of Artsview Children’s Theatre plan to make firm scheduling decisions by mid-August for two major fundraisers, Broadway at the View and First Night. Norris said hopes are to host Broadway at the View on Nov. 6 but the go-ahead decision must be made much earlier since it requires extensive rehearsals. The annual adult evening out features dessert, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, a silent auction and other entertainment. The main attraction is live vocal performances. The event was originally scheduled for September.
“They are pretty much the cream of the crop when it comes to singers in Longview and the East Texas region,” Norris said. “It’s what I would consider one of the best local talent performances that you will find as far as musical performances.”
This year’s theme is “A Tribute to the Greats.”
“I’m excited about the show,” she said. “A lot of times you’ll come and you’ll hear Broadway songs that you may or may not know, but because it’s a tribute to the greats, you would be hard-pressed not to know 90 percent of the songs that are being sung.”
If the event is further delayed, Norris said, more options have been formulated.
Also in process is the First Night gala, which debuted on New Year’s Eve.
“We’re hoping and planning and we’ve got our sponsorships ready to go,” Norris said. “We’re sending out our save the dates at the end of the month. So we’re about to launch all that forward as well because that’s our large fundraiser of the year, and last year was such a great time,” she said. “Basically, it’s a great big New Year’s bash and I’m hoping everybody will be so excited to get rid of 2020 that they’ll wanna come join us for bringing in 2021.”
As with all nonprofits, the fundraisers are vital to Artsview. As revenue-generating performances are delayed and budgets shift, Norris said local arts groups have leaned on each other and exchanged information about possible grants and other means of support as they come upon it. She is confident they will weather the current crisis with the community’s support.
“I think our arts are alive and well here in Longview and we’d be remiss to say that we let Covid upset our arts,” Norris said.
“I just don’t see it happening. I think Longvew would fight for them.”