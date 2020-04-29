This year’s Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 7 featured a panel of speakers who discussed stroke and heart disease in women.
The event, which was held at the Summit Club in Longview, raises money each year to help fight heart disease while raising awareness about the No. 1 killer of women. Participants wear red as part of the awareness campaign.
Longview Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Melissa Sutton was moderator of the panelists: Dr. Shafik Hanna-Moussa, a cardiologist with Christus Good Shepherd Health System; Chris Hill, owner and personal trainer of Personally Fit; Dr. Samir Germanwala, cardiologist with Longview Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Jorge Massare, cardiologist with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Delcine Johnson is the 2020 chair of Go Red for Women, and Roxanne Browning is 2020 Circle of Red chairwoman.