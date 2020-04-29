Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Claire English and Linda Thomas Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

This year’s Go Red for Women Luncheon on Feb. 7 featured a panel of speakers who discussed stroke and heart disease in women.

The event, which was held at the Summit Club in Longview, raises money each year to help fight heart disease while raising awareness about the No. 1 killer of women. Participants wear red as part of the awareness campaign.

Longview Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Melissa Sutton was moderator of the panelists: Dr. Shafik Hanna-Moussa, a cardiologist with Christus Good Shepherd Health System; Chris Hill, owner and personal trainer of Personally Fit; Dr. Samir Germanwala, cardiologist with Longview Regional Medical Center; and Dr. Jorge Massare, cardiologist with Longview Regional Medical Center.

Delcine Johnson is the 2020 chair of Go Red for Women, and Roxanne Browning is 2020 Circle of Red chairwoman.

Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Misty Roach, Barb Pool and Sydney King Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Sydney King, Iris Newkirk and Erin Roach Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Sabrina Key and Mellisa Sutton Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Paula Loden and Marylyn Bianca Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Phyliss Jolley-Smith and Tucker Dudley Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Beth Cochran and Edie Beckner Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Lindsey Roberts and Terri Frost Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Kristan Sheedy and Amanda Hilton Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Becky Powell, Kay Ferguson and Judy Tidwell Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Lisa Key, Raven Jackson and Allison Hebert Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Go Red Luncheon
Buy Now

Mandy Coffey, Elizabeth Smith and Amber Herrington Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Go Red for Women Luncheon. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)