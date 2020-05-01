This serial story is an alternative view of actual Texas history. Created with fiction, this six-installment series will reveal an imagined view of the early days in East Texas and the grit and vision of Longview’s founding family, Margaret and O.H. Methvin.
Chapter Two
April 5, 1842
Margaret Methvin bathed in hot water for the first time in weeks. Dunking her blonde hair underneath the steam, she held her breath and willed away the travel fears that some animal would snatch her babies — even the four-legged kind. Blissful weightlessness removed the pinch in her neck, and the grit underneath her lashes … the mess that she’d become.
The door opened. O.H. stuck his head around, asking, “You decent?”
“Not hardly,” she replied popping up from the suds. “But that hasn’t stopped you yet.”
Her husband, clean-shaven and wearing new clothes, stepped into the space reserved for dry goods. Still as handsome as the day they’d married, even with the worry lines etched around his eyes.
“Meggie,” he stammered. “We got to run. Mann’s wife is packing our wagon and I’ve got the boys dressed. Can you be ready to go in three minutes?”
“You’re joking?”
“If only.” He fetched her dirty dress. “A scout has reported Commanche warriors are riding for Camden. Payback for rustlers stealing their cattle.”
Almost nothing scared her more than an Indian attack. She’d read about the butchering they called justice. Without looking to see if the fabric was right-side or wrong side, she pulled the dress over wet hair and gathered her underthings.
Hopping across the yard to avoid the rocks, Margaret saw the Manns securing Alexander and B.J. into the rig. Climbing over the footplate, she fell into the wagon just as O.H. grabbed the reins.
Looking at Mrs. Mann, a woman who’d seen lifetimes of pain and hardship since moving to Texas, she curled her body around the baby and hoped she could endure too.
With the speed of fresh horses, they hurried along the north road heading toward Marshall. Margaret couldn’t endure the wind on her face, so closing her eyes, she prayed for a way through whatever was coming their way.
A prairie schooner crested a hill, and O.H. wrestled the horses to slow.
The family waved like they were on a jaunt, but he reached for the only thing handy—a renegade Lone Star flag—and flung it around like a flare.
“Indians,” O.H. yelled across the road. “On the warpath for Camden.”
Color drained from their faces.
“Caddo?” The man asked.
Margaret had heard the Caddo tribes weren’t violent, but they’d also burned down a military fort last month.
“Commanche,” O.H. announced, looking over his shoulder and seeing smoke rise above the pine trees. “We must warn everyone.”
With his duty done, O.H. whipped the reins, and their wagon hurtled north. The horses ate up the miles, while Margaret wept. Fear, pain, and suffering clawed at her with every bend in the road and she scribbled Stephen F. Austin’s name over every scar. His words had wooed O.H. away from the comfort of New Orleans. His plea to help the Texans had struck a chord she’d never seen coming.
Approaching a fork in the road, O.H. steered the horses toward the east. She saw a root gnarled over the dirt road, but unlike the others they’d rolled over, this one caught them and sent the wagon skidding. O.H. overcorrected and caught the lip of a pothole. The horses shuddered against the zig-zag, their harnesses breaking. Alexander catapulted forward as Margaret’s body was thrown against the ribs of the bonnet.
When she opened her eyes, she was staring at the ripped bonnet — the duck cloth run through with a branch. Whelping tears circled her ears, and she tried to orient herself. Sitting upright, B.J. still clung to her damp dress. His eyes wide, his rosebud mouth hiccupping with terror. She pressed him close, remembering the last image of her two-year-old. Scurrying though a muddy thicket, she searched for her firstborn.
“Alexander?” She cried, falling to her knees when she saw him on a mossy bed between tree trunks. Running her hands threw his golden hair, and feeling for cracks to his skull, she saw his eyes flutter open.
“Momma?”
“Oh, baby,” she scooped him to her chest, B.J. trapped between them like a mewling kitten. She ran her hands along his spine and hips feeling for break points. He seemed to not have a scratch.
“Daddy?” Alexander looked at her like she should give him over to his father now. His father.
Margaret stared at the broken wagon, listening for sounds of O.H. repairing the damage. He was a master wagon builder; with a method for false bottoms that allowed him to move gold coins and guns to Camden. Or, as today, maps and messages designed to inform James Earp about the next layer of revolution. Rising, with the boys clutched to her chest, Margaret stepped away from the trees.
Her husband lay spread-eagled, face down on the sunlit road.
Propping Alexander against the quilts in the wagon, she made him hold his brother. Gathering her courage, Margaret knelt beside the man she’d vowed to honor in sickness and in health.
With shaking fingers, she reached for the torn stitching on O. H’s new coat, the one he’d been so proud to buy because it was buckskin, like Davy Crockett’s.
“You can’t leave me, Ossie. You can’t.” She hated that nickname, but he loved the sound. Said it made having a name like Ossamus bearable. “You’ve got to get us to your daddy’s farm, you hear me? What’s it called? I don’t remember. Someplace near Earpville, is it? I wish I hadn’t mocked you for it. It’s close right?”
Leaning in, she laid her cheek against his. The skin was hot to touch, but maybe that was the sun blistering his face. Letting her fingers assess his breathing, she thought he was still alive.
“Momma?”
She turned, seeing Alexander’s stunned expression. “Daddy’s just resting, Alex. You hold B.J for me and be a good boy, you hear?”
She found her petticoat in the wagon and ripped it into strips so she could bind O.H.’s ribs in case the road rash left more damage than the egg on his forehead. Rolling him to his side, she bound him as best she could. She took that blasted flag O.H. admired and spun it into a lash for her tangled hair and set to work shouldering the wagon to a place where it could protect her husband from the elements until a traveler could intervene. Lifting the canteen to his lips, she tried to tease a reaction, but he was out cold. Filling her dry throat instead, she gulped the sweet-tasting water and surveyed pines that encroached with each passing cloud.
She shivered, aware of how far they were from town.
Was that a howl?
An otherworldly symphony rose from piney woods; toads, cicadas, snakes slithering among the twigs, and the swish of a buzzard’s wings sweeping in for a closer look. Alexander’s little voice, comforting the baby, reminded her she couldn’t fall victim to her imagination. Margaret Methvin might look a mess, but she had to be strong for her family. Reaching for the shotgun O.H. kept fixed to the bench, she propped it on her shoulder and squinted into the sunshine.
She just hoped the Indians didn’t find them first.