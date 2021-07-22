CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Demonstrations in Cap-Haitien turned violent on Thursday as gunshots rang out while supporters of slain President Jovenel Moïse blocked roads and demanded justice while threatening to disrupt his upcoming funeral.
A heavily armed police convoy carrying unknown officials rushed through a barricade of flaming tires set up at the end of a bridge, with one vehicle nearly flipping over as it passed through.
On Thursday evening, first lady Martine Moïse and her three children attended a small religious ceremony where government officials including newly installed Prime Minister Ariel Henry offered their condolences. It was her first public appearance since arriving in Cap-Haitien. She did not make any public comments.
The Mass was held a day after violence erupted in Quartier-Morin, located between Cap-Haitien and Moïse's hometown. Associated Press journalists saw the body of a man whom witnesses said was killed during the protests organized by armed men who blocked roads with large rocks and burning tires.
"That's the only way we have to demand justice," Aurélien Stanley, a Moïse supporter, said of the violence. "If we don't get justice for Jovenel, we will do whatever it takes to stop the funeral from happening."
Before the Mass began, several people stood at the entrance and shouted, "Justice for Moïse! Justice for Moïse!"
A private funeral for Moïse was planned for Friday as authorities continue to investigate the July 7 attack at the president's home, in which he was shot several times and his wife seriously wounded.
Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department announced the appointment of Daniel Foote, a career member of the Foreign Service, as its special envoy for Haiti.
Foote will "engage with Haitian and international partners to facilitate long-term peace and stability and support efforts to hold free and fair presidential and legislative elections," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
Haiti's police chief, Léon Charles, said 26 suspects have been arrested so far, including three police officers and 18 former Colombian soldiers. Another seven high-ranking police officials have been detained but not formally arrested as authorities probe why no one in the president's security detail was injured that night.