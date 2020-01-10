Long after leaving the classroom and returning home, second-grade teacher Keisha Yearby of Chesapeake, Virginia, switches on a laptop in her spare bedroom to deliver to children a nighttime ritual she cherished as a little girl: a bedtime story.
On Tuesdays, the B.M. Williams Primary schoolteacher logs on for a new episode of “Ms. Yearby’s Reading Adventures,” broadcast on Facebook Live where viewers — often schoolchildren connecting through a parent’s account — can interact with her in real time by posting comments.
“Happy Tuesdayyyy!” Yearby sang, stretching out the words with vibrato, during an episode Christmas Eve. “How are you, great ones?”
In an age when video games, television shows and devices vie for children’s attention, Yearby’s homemade show has developed a surprising following. She began the program in March for her own students but now has viewers in California, Florida and South Carolina who have no connection to B.M. Williams Primary. The shows, which last about 20 minutes, have drawn up to 800 viewers at times.
Study after study has extolled the value of caretakers reading aloud to children. Some experts advise starting the ritual when babies are as young as 8 weeks old, and continuing even after children have learned to read. Reading aloud can help bond a caretaker to a child, boost social and emotional development, improve children’s literacy skills as they begin to read and even spur conversations about difficult topics.
Yearby decided to start reading to students online after she met parents who said they were fearful that they did not know how to help their children keep up in school.
Yearby was inspired by Belinda George, a school principal in Beaumont, who reads to students over Facebook Live weekly in a program called “Tucked-in Tuesday.”
She also drew from her own love of reading, which began when she was a child. Growing up in Chicago, Yearby would tote a Fisher-Price cassette player around the house and listen to children’s audiobooks.
“I loved the sound effects,” Yearby said. “I can still hear them now.”
Parents laud Yearby’s ability to convey over the Internet the enthusiasm she displays in the classroom. Yearby said she aims to do more than just help children learn how to read. She closes each episode urging children to be good to their parents and classmates, and to be grateful for the things that make them happy.
She said she worries that with the increased focus on standardized testing, teachers are losing out on the opportunity to teach students how to be good friends, and how to cope with challenges.
“We don’t take the time to develop these kids. They have to learn how to be people,” Yearby said. “They have to learn how to deal with their problems.”