Commuters leave a customs checkpoint in El Paso, Texas on Friday, March 20, 2020. U.S. Shoppers continue to cross the border between that city and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to purchase basic goods. Commuters are fewer, however, following school closures in El Paso. President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the two governments will prohibit recreational and tourist travel starting Friday at midnight, similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)