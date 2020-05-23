In this April, 24, 2020, photo, people wait to fetch water from a row of communal taps that the group Doctors Without Borders provided in a suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe. For people around the world who are affected by war and poverty, the simple act of washing hands is a luxury. In Zimbabwe, clean water is often saved for daily tasks like doing dishes and flushing toilets. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)