After being crowned Miss Longview Latina, Francely Lopez decided she wanted to be involved with community service projects and while researching local charitable organizations, she found out about the Greater Longview United Way’s Day of Action program.
Using social media, Lopez then enlisted her friends and co-workers to help collect items from the United Way’s general needs list — a catalog of items being requested by all of the United Way’s partner agencies.
“I’m just very appreciative to be involved with this incredible event,” she said.
On Friday, as Lopez dropped off a carload of donations ranging from school supplies to household paper products, dozens of other local Day of Action volunteers joined thousands of others around the globe helping those who help others year-round.
GLUW Executive Director Evan Dolive said on and around June 21, thousands of people worldwide take action to improve their communities by volunteering for the United Way’s Day of Action.
“It’s a way to rally community members and leaders to come together and make a visible impact on our community,” he said. “Our partner agencies give so much to the community, it’s nice to be able to give something back to them and this gives our volunteers a chance to learn more about the work of our partners and establish a better connection and relationship with them.”
East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse CEO Keith Palmer watched as group of volunteers from a First United Methodist Church youth group filled backpacks with basic essentials including journals, water bottles, cleaning supplies, hygiene kits and first-aid kits.
“In our work with recovery groups and homelessness groups, we find people who have lost everything,” Palmer said. “So these backpacks are just a start to giving them some of their independence back — something that can be theirs that they can own.”
“Just having the volunteerism is wonderful,” he said. “But it’s even greater that these kids are learning about what we do, not in a shock-and-awe type way but in more of a soft introduction.”
Mark Robinson, external affairs manger for AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. and company engineer Jose Elizondo assembled and installed a “fill-up box” at Longview Community Ministries and another outside the United Way offices on South Fredonia Street.
Heather Stevenson, GLUW campaign and community services manager, said eventually there will be a total of five of the boxes at different locations around town, and they will function similar to the Little Free Library program. Instead of books, they will contain shelf-stable food, water, personal care and paper items and be accessible to anyone at any time — no questions asked.
“With recent developments — people being laid off because of the pandemic, the rising cost of fuel and groceries — there are groups of people just slipping through the cracks,” she said, “so the boxes will benefit more than just our transient population.”