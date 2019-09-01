My name is: Jennifer Payne
I volunteer at: East Texas Literacy Center
I have volunteered there since: May 2017
My duties there include: Tutoring in English, and other subjects as needed.
The people who benefit from this are: People of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds who are interested in learning and continuing to grow their education.
I volunteer there because: Volunteering is such a two way giving process; I learn as much from my students as I teach them. All of my students have such a deep desire to learn and to grow their lives into fuller, and more rewarding places. Continuing education is one way to achieve this goal. ETLC offers a place to connect people who care about others with those who are actively seeking help in their lives.
I also volunteer at: I have sung for many years with the East Texas Community Chorus. now the Longview Civic Chorus.
My hometown is: Family is from Nacogdoches
I live in: Kilgore
I have lived there since: 2009
I work at/My profession is: Austin Bank, Technology department.
My hobbies include: Hiking. birding (especially owls), reading, writing poetry, music/singing, gardening.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: Volunteering doesn't just double the gift of tile information and knowledge given. but grows it like a tree, exponentially giving as multiple lives are touched and branch out with the one starting connection.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: The East Texas Literacy Center is getting ready for tutor training on Saturday, Sep. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call, (903) 757-9302 for further information.