Volunteers and packages of food filled Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center Monday as teams prepared, stacked and sorted ahead of Tuesday's Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive distribution.
Charlotte Davis, chair of the annual drive, said the volunteers were preparing boxes of food for about 900 families for the 37th annual event.
“We’re filling 1,000 boxes,” Davis said of the volunteers, the largest percentage of which she said were high school students.
Among the volunteers was Davis’ granddaughter, 17-year-old Longview High School junior Alexus Thomas, who said she has been volunteering at the food drive since she was 12. She had been at Maude Cobb since 9:30 a.m.
"I'll keep coming until they don't want me anymore," Thomas said with a laugh.
Volunteers could use the food drive’s website to sign up for two-hour shifts beginning at 10 a.m. and going until 6 p.m.
Thomas is part of a student group at Longview High School with Luke Farr, 16, who also volunteered Monday at the food drive. It also was not Farr’s first time volunteering to prepare for the drive’s distribution. He said donating his time and effort is fun.
“This is important to me because, I mean, I just want to give back to the community. It’s fun and, for people who need help, I want to help,” he said.
At least 10 students from Longview High School were at Maude Cobb for the effort.
Yadira Torres, Shreemayi Undavalli, Evelyn Campos, and Hibah Khan, all 15, worked together to sort the various tomato products that were donated.
They arrived at about 10 a.m. and had spent a couple of hours sorting through hundreds of cans of tomato products like tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes and others.
The girls said they are part of Longview High School’s Technology Student Association, which encourages members to take on leadership roles and to provide community service.
"Knowing what we're doing here is making a difference in our community and giving another meal to people to eat, especially around the holidays when a lot of people aren't as fortunate as most of us, it's just nice to know that," Undavalli said.
Hallsville High School students Abby Anderson, 17, and Sadie Stanitz, 16, were at the event as part of the National Honor Society. The girls said they want to help others this holiday season.
"We're very fortunate with our families, and we get food put on our plate almost every day and we know that people aren't as lucky as we are,” Anderson said. “So, we just wanted to come help people in our community and hopefully make Thanksgiving a little better for people that aren't as fortunate as we are.”
Not all of the volunteers, however, were high school students.
Mae and Arthur Cook were donating their time at the Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive for the fifth time. The couple on Monday was busy loading boxes with a half-dozen cans of green beans each.
“We like to volunteer and serve the community,” Arthur Cook said. “(There’s) satisfaction knowing that we’re helping other people.”
“God’s been good to us, so we like to give back,” Mae Cook added.
Similar to this past year’s food drive, pickup will be a drive-thru event. Food boxes will be loaded into vehicles so families won’t have to go inside Maude Cobb.
Prequalified families had to fill out an application to receive a food box.
Leftover goods will be donated to local service organizations such as the Salvation Army, Caring and Sharing, Newgate Mission, Longview Dream Center and Longview Community Ministries.