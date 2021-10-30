EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kenneth Walker rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns, helping No. 8 Michigan State top No. 6 Michigan 37-33 for a thrilling comeback win on Saturday.
The Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before Walker boosted his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.
Walker's fifth touchdown — a 23-yard run — lifted the Spartans to a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining.
The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1) forced a final punt and had the ball at their 33 with 1:15 and no timeouts left.
After a roughing-the-passer penalty gave them the ball at midfield, Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley sealed the victory by picking off a floating pass from Cade McNamara.
McNamara threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns, but his interception was costly, as was freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy's lost fumble in the fourth quarter.
The rivals were on the same field with 7-0 or better records for the first time, matching up as top-10 teams for the first time since 1964.
Michigan State's win puts the program in contention for the Big Ten conference championship and potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Michigan's loss leaves Jim Harbaugh with a 3-4 record against Michigan State as a coach, putting even more pressure on him to get a win against No. 5 Ohio State next month.
The Wolverines led 23-14 after an entertaining first half.
McNamara got Michigan off to a fast start with a 93-yard touchdown pass to former East Lansing High School star Andrel Anthony, three snaps after Payton Thorne ended the opening drive of the game with an up-for-grabs ball that was intercepted.
After Thorne's second interception, the Wolverines settled for the first of four Jake Moody field goals and a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Walker bounced a run to the outside, finding a hole to sprint through for a 27-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter.
After Moody connected from 38 yards, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker went for it on fourth-and-1 near midfield and Thorne's play-action pass to Jalen Nailor set up Walker's 8-yard TD run and a 14-13 lead.
Anthony caught a 17-yard TD pass and Moody kicked a 35-yarder in the final seconds of the first half, sending the Wolverines into the locker room with some momentum.
McNamara tacked on another TD pass in the third, finding Mike Sainristil for a 19-yarder that made it 30-14 with 6:47 left.
Michigan State, which had a fumble in the second quarter overturned by replay, had two reviews go in its favor on the next drive.
Tucker took advantage, going for it again on fourth down as Thorne threw a 28-yard pass to Jayden Reed to set up Walker's third touchdown. Thorne threw a 2-point conversion pass to pull the Spartans within eight points late in the third.
Michigan State was 0 for 7 on third down until converting three straight on one drive, including Walker's 58-yard touchdown run. Thorne's 2-point conversion pass made it 30-all.
The Wolverines were forced to settle for another field goal on the ensuing drive, taking a three-point lead early in the fourth.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: Michigan's running game was slowed down. The Wolverines were averaging 253.3 yards rushing, ranking No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 5 in FBS, entering the game. Hassan Haskins was held to 59 yards on 14 carries and Blake Corum had just 45 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Michigan State: Tucker has turned the program around with an influx of transfers, including Walker, a former Wake Forest player, and he has a ton of momentum with an 8-0 record this year and a 2-0 mark against Michigan.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan State and Michigan may flip spots in the AP Top 25 after living up to the hype with a closely contested game.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Hosts Indiana.
Michigan State: Plays at Purdue.
No. 1 Georgia, defense dominate Florida in Cocktail Party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia and its top-ranked defense dominated Florida, scoring three touchdowns off turnovers in a 12-play sequence that turned "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" into another lopsided affair in a 34-7 victory Saturday.
Georgia (8-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 12th consecutive game since getting steamrolled in Jacksonville a year ago. The Bulldogs' injury-riddled defense allowed 571 yards in that one, the most in coach Kirby Smart's six seasons.
Georgia vowed to not let it happen again and responded with another demoralizing effort that might be their most impressive all season.
Florida (4-4, 2-4) managed no points, 11 first downs and 214 yards through three quarters and looked like its decades-old, NCAA-record scoring streak might be in jeopardy down the stretch. But the Gators finally got on the scoreboard with 2:49 remaining, extending the streak to 418 games. They have scored in every outing since getting shut out by Auburn in 1988.
The late touchdown run by Emory Jones did little to negate Georgia's mastery for three-plus hours on a cool, sundrenched afternoon. All the empty seats on Florida's side of TIAA Bank Field told the real story.
This one was over by halftime.
And Georgia's defense deserved a toast for making it happen.
Nolan Smith started the onslaught by ripping the ball out of Anthony Richardson's arms near the end of an 8-yard run. Richardson was making his first career start, getting the nod over turnover-prone Jones.
James Cook sliced his way through Florida's defense for a 10-yard touchdown run on the ensuring play.
Two plays later, Travon Walker tipped Richardson's pass over the middle and Smith intercepted it. Stetson Bennett, who started his fourth consecutive game in place of JT Daniels, found Kearis Jackson for a 36-yard score on first down.
Trailing 17-0, Richardson had Florida on the move before throwing a pass that Nakobe Dean picked off and returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
That was plenty for Georgia's defense.
The Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in 2 minutes, 9 seconds. The last team to score three TDs in that little time at the end of a half was Utah State, which did it in a 52-26 win over Boise State in 2015.
Anudike-Uzomah's 6 sacks lead K-State past TCU, 31-12
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah matched the Football Bowl Subdivision record with six sacks and forced two fumbles against TCU on Saturday, leading the Wildcats to a 31-12 victory over the floundering Horned Frogs.
Anudike-Uzomah, whose safety last week against Texas Tech jumpstarted the Wildcats' comeback win, broke the school record of four sacks set by Chris Johnson against Missouri in 2000. Three other players in the NCAA's highest division also have had six, including longtime NFL star Elvis Dumervil with Louisville.
Skylar Thompson threw for 242 yards and a touchdown while also running for a score, and Deuce Vaughn added 109 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, as the Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) beat TCU (3-5, 1-4) for the third straight time.
The Horned Frogs' Max Duggan was just 9 of 13 for 73 yards before getting benched in the third quarter. Kendre Miller ran for 102 yards on 14 carries, but most of his total came on a 61-yard scamper early in the game.
Tempers flared midway through the third quarter when the Horned Frogs' Josh Foster delivered a big hit on Thompson as he stepped out of bounds. Players from both teams joined the melee as TCU coaches tried in vain to intervene; two of their players and one from Kansas State were ejected for throwing punches.
The Horned Frogs' frustration probably stemmed from the fact that they actually drove inside the Kansas State 5 on three occasions — two times in the first half and one in the second — and came away with a total of three points.
The first drive reached the Kansas State 3 before Duggan threw a pass that went for a 4-yard loss and TCU had to kick a field goal. The second made the Kansas State 2 but, after three runs gained a single yard, it ended when Duggan threw his fourth-down pass out of the back of the end zone for an incompletion.
The silver lining for the Horned Frogs? They stuffed Vaughn on the next play for a safety.
Otherwise, the first half belonged to the Wildcats, who never punted in five possessions — though Thompson did throw a pick and a safety ended another. The other three ended with Thompson's TD run and Vaughn's two scores.
Vaughn's second came after the Wildcats marched 88 yards in the closing minutes of the first half. The big play was a 37-yard pass to Phillip Brooks that was initially ruled a touchdown, but officials spotted the ball just outside the goal line after a review. The change merely gave Vaughn a chance to somersault over the pile for a highlight-reel score.
The Horned Frogs, who benched Duggan for freshman Chandler Morris, marched deep into Kansas State territory again early in the second half. But an end-around pass on third down was incomplete and Anudike-Uzomah's fourth-down strip-sack of Morris was recovered by the Wildcats' Daniel Green in the end zone for a touchback.
Thompson hit Daniel Imatorbhebhe with a 73-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Sanders, No. 15 Oklahoma State roll over Kansas
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and a score, all in the first half, to lead the Cowboys to a dominating 55-3 victory over Kansas on Saturday night.
Jaylen Warren added 69 yards rushing on just nine carries and backup running back Dominic Richardson gained 79 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes for Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12).
After suffering their first loss, 24-21 to Iowa State, last week, the Cowboys responded dominating Kansas on both sides of the ball.
It was a rough day for Kansas (1-7, 0-5), which lost its seventh consecutive contest. Backup quarterback Miles Kendrick, who entered the game in the third quarter with the Jayhawks trailing 45-0, led them with 32 yards rushing on nine carries.
One week after an outstanding performance in which Kansas led No. 4 Oklahoma 17-7 late in the third quarter before the Sooners rallied for a 35-23 triumph, the Jayhawks looked more like their usual selves in this one.
Oklahoma State, which hadn't scored more than 32 points this season and averaged 25.7, led 38-0 at halftime and held a 331-49 advantage in yards. Kansas didn't achieve a first down until about six minutes into the third quarter, when the Cowboys already led 45-0.
Overall, Oklahoma State, which inserted its backups late in the second quarter, outgained Kansas 535 yards to 143.