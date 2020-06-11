TYLER — Tyler ISD announced Kevin Walker as the new head boys basketball coach of the Tyler Lee Red Raiders on Thursday.
Walker spent the past season as an assistant for the Red Raiders under head coach Alan Simmons, who is stepping down after four seasons at the helm. Walker is a 2002 graduate of Rockwall and a 2007 graduate of Texas Tech.
Walker has also been an assistant at Rockwall-Heath.
Walker was the head coach at Arp before coming to Lee as an assistant with Simmons in 2016. Walker then went to be the head coach at North Forney for two years, posting a record of 25-36 with one playoff appearance.
Lee will return five varsity players — Teon Erwin, Matt Wade, Will Mitchell, Nate Noland and Jaylon Spencer.
Walker said he wants his team to play with high energy and toughness. “We don’t ever want to walk off the floor saying somebody was tougher than we were that night,” Walker said.
Walker and his wife, Shanda, have three sons — Ryan (8), Reid (6) and Rhett (3).