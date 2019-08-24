The Walmart in El Paso where a gunman targeted Mexicans in a shooting rampage this month is expected to reopen later this year — and when it does, the store won’t be recognizable to customers and employees, the company said this past week.
The store, which is on the east side of the city, will be stripped down to its shell and overhauled during the next three to four months, according to Walmart, which says the store will have a new layout, flooring, fixtures and merchandise.
A memorial to the 22 people killed in the Aug. 3 shooting will be included in the renovation of the store, which draws local residents as well as customers from Ciudad Juárez on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.
While Walmart has faced criticism as one of the nation’s largest gun retailers, the El Paso store where the mass shooting took place did not sell firearms, Randy Hargrove, a company spokesman, said.
The store was packed when the shooting began, sending panicked shoppers and employees running for their lives. A 21-year-old Allen man, who wrote in a manifesto that he was responding to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” surrendered to the Texas Rangers and admitted to the shooting, the authorities said.
The violence has thrust Walmart into the position of having to decide the future of the building. It’s a familiar quandary at the site of each mass shooting, like the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and the Century Aurora theater in Colorado.
“I don’t think any of the associates want them to tear down the store,” said Alex Rodriguez, 24, a store employee for five years, who was taking his lunch break at home when the shooting started. “Most of them say they should open the store back up.”
But some of his co-workers are struggling with the psychological aftermath of the shooting, said Rodriguez, who has been transferred to another Walmart in El Paso about 7 miles away. “I already know some people that don’t want to go back to work,” he said. “I’m sure even if the store looks different, they’re not going to want to go back.”
Hargrove said Thursday that the company had encouraged feedback from its employees on the store’s future and intended to keep them deeply engaged.
“The associates of that store have a very strong connection to that store,” he said. “They have repeatedly told us that they want to go back to work there.”
Hargrove said that 93% of the store’s 400 employees had been placed at other Walmart stores in the area. Grief counselors are available through an employee wellness program, he said, adding, “We’ll continue to provide them what they need.”
Seven of the Walmart shooting victims were Mexican citizens, and Walmart said the memorial would reflect the cultural diversity of the community.
“Our goal is to establish a memorial that honors the victims, recognizes the binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez and celebrates the strength of the El Paso community,” Hargrove, the Walmart spokesman, said Thursday.
“Nothing will erase the pain of Aug. 3,” he added, “and we are hopeful that reopening the store will be another testament to the strength and resiliency that has characterized the El Paso community in the wake of this tragedy.”