War-weakened South Sudan tries to prepare for Ebola

In this Tuesday Feb. 26 2019 photo, health workers give a training presentation about how to detect and prevent the spread of Ebola, in an army barracks outside South Sudan's town of Yei. With the deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo now an international emergency, neighboring South Sudan and its war-weakened health system is a major concern, especially after one case was confirmed near its border. Health experts say there is an urgent need to increase prevention efforts.