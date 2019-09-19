Wardens catch up to East Texas poaching ring
Game wardens in Smith and Wood counties recently put a halt to a massive poaching network involving 12 individuals responsible for the illegal killing of at least 28 white-tailed deer and 50 feral hogs.
The investigation began in February with information about a deer shot off a county road at night. Game wardens conducted several interviews and soon learned this was not an isolated incident.
In fact, it was just the tip of the iceberg. By the summer, investigators had documented evidence that a dozen subjects collectively committed more than 600 violations during the last two years, ranging in severity from Class C misdemeanors to State Jail felonies.
All the deer and hogs had been killed on private property at night; shot from public roadways with the aid of spotlights. The dead animals were left to rot where they fell.
Cases are pending.