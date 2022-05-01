MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green's first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 31 points, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 24 points, Andrew Wiggins had 17 and Thompson 15.
Green was ejected for a flagrant foul just before halftime.
Thompson missed both free throws with 6.7 seconds left, then Memphis won a jump ball before taking a timeout with 3.6 seconds remaining to set up the final play. The Grizzlies ran a play similar to Ja Morant's last-second layup to win Game 5 in the first round, but Morant's layup went over the rim.
Morant finished with 34 points and 10 assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. matched his season high with six 3-pointers and had a career-high 33 points. D'Anthony Melton added 14, and Brandon Clarke had 12.
Game 2 is Tuesday night in Memphis.
The Warriors mixed up their lineup, benching Poole in favor of Gary Payton II to focus on defending Morant, the Grizzlies' All-Star point guard and the NBA's Most Improved Player this season.
The Grizzlies led by as much as 13 in the second quarter and were up 61-55 at halftime.
With 1:18 left in the second, Green fouled Brandon Clarke. Officials reviewed the play for several minutes with fans chanting "Throw him out!" Green finished with six points, four rebounds and five turnovers.
BUCKS 101, CELTICS 89
BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career postseason triple-double and Milwaukee beat Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series
Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions, and Bobby Portis had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help the Bucks swipe the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series.
Game 2 is Tuesday night in Boston.
Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and Jaylen Brown had 12, but the two Boston stars combined to shoot 10 for 31 in the game. Al Horford added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.
After shutting down Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, Boston couldn't stop Antetokounmpo -- even with Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart shaking off a shoulder injury.
The two-time NBA MVP scored eight straight Milwaukee points at the end of the first half to take a double-digit lead into the break. Boston was within seven in the final minute of the third quarter before going without a bucket for more than four minutes while the Bucks scored 11 of the next 14 points to open a 17-point lead.
Boston won 26 of its last 32 games in the regular season and was the only team to sweep its first-round playoff series. Milwaukee advanced by beating the Bulls in five games.