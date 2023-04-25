Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.