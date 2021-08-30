After hearing about the power outages and other destruction caused by floodwaters and high winds of Hurricane Ida, Christi Amos wanted to continue a tradition of giving started by her father, the late Sam Satterwhite, by offering support to families affected by the powerful storm.
“My dad was a selfless giver,” Amos said Monday. “And not only is this an opportunity to carry on his legacy, but most importantly, we can do something to help our neighbors in Louisiana who so desperately need it.”
While shopping for supplies at Sam’s Club on Monday, Amos was joined by her three children — Cason, 9; Sawyer, 5; and Avery, 3.
“My dad always taught us to give selflessly and that’s something we want to pass on to our children," Amos said. "As soon as we woke up today, my 9-year-old asked, ‘Can i skip school today so I can help you do donations?’ He was just ready to jump in with both feet.”
Amos said an enclosed trailer provided by Combat Warriors will be filled with supples and leave later this week. Depending on how many supplies are collected, she said Satterwhite Log Homes will provide additional trailers for future deliveries.
“We hope to collect enough supplies for multiple loads and will continue to deliver them as long as people are giving," Amos said. “East Texans are kind and generous and I know they will come to the rescue like they have so many times in the past. I know this is a community of givers, and I know we’ll be able to help a lot of people out.”
More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power as Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, pushed through on Sunday.
As the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon and continued to make its way inland with torrential rain, it was blamed for at least two deaths.
Patrick Johnson with J-Star Ministries in Longview also is keeping up a tradition of service that began after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in 2005 — 16 years to the day before Ida hit the same area.
“It’s nothing new,” Johnson said. “We’ve been helping since Hurricane Katrina — that’s when we first started our ministry. Anytime we see a natural disaster or anything like that, I just feel compelled to go help and to serve.”
Johnson said his Facebook memories posted an image from a year ago Sunday when he was Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura.
Johnson said he’s collecting items like non-perishable food, pet food, personal hygiene items, trash bags, children’s toys and stuffed animals to carry to southern Louisiana later this week, and he will continue to take donations for a second trip later.
“Sometimes when young people lose everything, they just want something to hold onto — and it brings a smile to their face,” Johnson said of the stuffed animals.
Paula Warner with 3 Girls Nutrition said she began helping evacuees last year, after Hurricane Laura, by collecting water, toiletries and other supples and delivering them to evacuees staying in local hotels. She said she also cooked for many of the families.
“We went over to Hawthorne (Suites by Wyndham in Longview), and we cooked for all the evacuees,” Warner said. “We set up in the parking lot, and they sent people out to us. We did that three days last year.”
Warner said she plans to do the same this year and has offered to help feed evacuees in hotels in the Dallas area. Her husband and son will leave later this week to deliver donated supplies including water, batteries, flashlights and gas cards and to help clear debris.
“If there’s a need, we just try to help,” she added.