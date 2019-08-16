The countdown to the 2019 high school football season in East Texas has begun, and East Texas fans can begin their own countdown toward the release of our annual preseason preview magazine, The Zone. Fans can now go online and see (and purchase) photos of 192 players from 46 teams that will publish in The Zone on Sunday, Aug. 25. All of them will be available online at https://www.news-journal.com/etvarsity/2019zone/galleries/
Added teams today are Brook Hill, Bullard, Harleton, Jefferson and Waskom.
Other teams will follow daily through Saturday, Aug. 24.