LIVE SPORTS ON TV

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 6 p.m. ACC

Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m. BTN

Davidson at Rhode Island, 6 p.m. CBSSN

Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. SEC

Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m. FS1

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. ACC

Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m. BTN

Tulane at Connecticut, 8 p.m. CBSSN

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas at Louisiana State, 8 p.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Auburn, 8 p.m. SEC

GOLF

Hong Kong Open, First Round, 10 p.m. GOLF

NBA

Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP Cup, Day 7, 5 p.m. TENNIS