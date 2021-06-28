Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.