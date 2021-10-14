The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Shady Ladies Dancing Witches, 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Made in the Shade Courtyard, 118 E. Henderson St., Jefferson. The Halloween witches with hearts of gold have once again taken up their brooms to dance in the streets of downtown Jefferson each weekend this month in an effort to raise money for the Shriners’ Hospitals for Children in Shreveport. Information: (903) 665-8966.
“Clue,” presented by Theatre Longview, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Grace Crossing United Methodist Church, 1001 W. Hawkins Parkway, Longview. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students, seniors, military and first responders; $10, Theatre Longview members. Information: https://www.theatrelongview.com/ .
“An Evening with the Maestro,” virtual concert presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, featuring maestro Jerry Steichen, 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Facebook and Vimeo. Steichen will perform with Metropolitan Opera baritone Kyle Pfortmiller and wife (Lubbock native) Laura Pfortmiller. The concert will include operatic and musical theater pieces, including “La bohème,” “Les Misérables,” “Carousel” and “Guys and Dolls.” Cost: Free.
Longview Wine Festival, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Benefits East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Tickets: $25 general admission, $75 VIP. Information: https://etxalz.org/longview-wine-festival/ .
Sow a Seed Sunday, hosted by Keep Longview Beautiful, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, The Green, Texas 31 and Spur 63, Longview. Event will include the release of 112 painted lady butterflies after the sowing of more than 1,000 wildflower seeds.