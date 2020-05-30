Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 8 ♥-K Q J -A 10 9 6 4 2 ♣-K 6

As dealer, what call would you make?

A — We hope all readers are comfortable opening 1NT with some slightly off-shape hands. It is the best choice here. Open 1NT.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 7 2 ♥-K Q 8 7 -K 8 7 4 ♣-9 6

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

2 ♥ Pass 3♥ 4♥

Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — Partner is showing a big two-suiter with spades and a minor. Don’t get too exited with so much wasted in hearts. Bid 4 ♠.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K Q 5 ♥-A Q 6 5 -K 10 ♣-J 8 5

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1 ♣ Pass 1NT Pass

What call would you make?

A — A 2NT rebid by opener shows 18-19, but this is such a good 19 that we are happy to force to game. Bid 3NT.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-J 6 2 ♥-A 10 9 8 4 3 -3 ♣-J 9 4

Right-hand opponent opens 1♠. What call would you make?

A — This hand is not strong enough to bid 2♥ at any vulnerability, nor is it worth a vulnerable 3♥. Pass.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 10 7 2 ♥-6 2 -K Q 6 2 ♣-J 9 6

Partner opens 1♠ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

A — Assuming that you play limit raises, this hand is worth an invitation. Bid 3♠.

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-9 5 2 ♥-Q J -K 10 6 3 ♣-Q J 8 3

Partner opens 1 and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?

A — Should you play inverted minors, you are pretty much forced to bid 1NT. Otherwise, we prefer to raise. Bid 2.

- Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of the Longview News-Journal or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001. E-mail responses may be sent to tcaeditors@tribpub.com .