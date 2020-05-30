Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 8 ♥-K Q J -A 10 9 6 4 2 ♣-K 6
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — We hope all readers are comfortable opening 1NT with some slightly off-shape hands. It is the best choice here. Open 1NT.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 7 2 ♥-K Q 8 7 -K 8 7 4 ♣-9 6
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
2 ♥ Pass 3♥ 4♥
Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner is showing a big two-suiter with spades and a minor. Don’t get too exited with so much wasted in hearts. Bid 4 ♠.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K Q 5 ♥-A Q 6 5 -K 10 ♣-J 8 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1 ♣ Pass 1NT Pass
What call would you make?
A — A 2NT rebid by opener shows 18-19, but this is such a good 19 that we are happy to force to game. Bid 3NT.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-J 6 2 ♥-A 10 9 8 4 3 -3 ♣-J 9 4
Right-hand opponent opens 1♠. What call would you make?
A — This hand is not strong enough to bid 2♥ at any vulnerability, nor is it worth a vulnerable 3♥. Pass.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 10 7 2 ♥-6 2 -K Q 6 2 ♣-J 9 6
Partner opens 1♠ and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Assuming that you play limit raises, this hand is worth an invitation. Bid 3♠.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-9 5 2 ♥-Q J -K 10 6 3 ♣-Q J 8 3
Partner opens 1 and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Should you play inverted minors, you are pretty much forced to bid 1NT. Otherwise, we prefer to raise. Bid 2.