Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 9 6 3 ♥-K Q 9 8 6 5 -5 ♣-J 9
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1 Pass 1♥ Pass
2NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner’s bid shows 18-19 and it does not deny four spades. Make whatever bid brings spades into the picture — for most that would be 3♣ — and bid 4♥ next if you don’t uncover a spade fit.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 10 9 ♥-A K 9 8 2 -K 2 ♣-A Q 6
With the opponents passing, you open 1♥ and partner responds 1NT. What is your rebid?
A — A 2NT rebid by opener shows 18-19, whether or not it is a jump. Bid 2NT.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 10 9 8 6 ♥-Q J 6 2 -7 3 ♣-K 5
Partner opens 1♣ and right-hand opponent bids 1. What call would you make?
A — In this precise auction, a negative double promises at least four cards in each major, while a bid of 1♥ or 1♠ only promises a four-card suit. Double.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 3 ♥-10 6 2 -K 10 6 2 ♣-K 9 8 7
Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent bids 2♥. What call would you make?
A — Should you play the Lebensohl convention, a bid of 3NT would deny a heart stopper. Perfect! Failing that, what can you do? Bid 3NT anyway and cross your fingers.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q J 9 5 ♥-A 5 -4 ♣-J 8 7 6 3 2
Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent passes. What is your plan?
A — Stayman followed by three of a minor is game forcing. This hand is a little light for that, but we think it is the best sequence. Bid 2♣ and then 3♣ unless you find a spade fit.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 6 5 3 ♥-K 4 -Q J 10 2 ♣-A 10 5
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Pass 1♥ ?
What call would you make?
A — Double after the opponents have bid two suits is for takeout and promises at least four cards in each of the unbid suits. Double.