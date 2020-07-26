Bridge quiz answers

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

-A K J 10 -7 6 5-A K 8 -8 5 4

As dealer, what call would you make?

A — Yes, there are two wide-open suits, but if you don’t open 1NT, you will never be able to show 15-17 points. Bid 1NT.

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

-A J 4 2 -Q 8 5 3-Q 8 -A 9 2

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1 Pass 2 Pass

Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — Playing match points, as most of us do, you seldom get a good result when the opponents play at the two level after finding a fit. There is danger but bid 2.

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

-K 8 5 -A J 9 8 -J 10 7 5 -A 8

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1 2NT 3 ?

Weak, 5-5 in the two lowest unbid suits

What call would you make?

A — Despite partner having a weak hand, it was enough to bid at this level and you have a double fit. Bid 4.

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

-8 6 3 2 -A Q 9 7 6 -Void -9 7 5 4

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1 Pass 1 2

2 Pass ?

What call would you make?

A — When you have a weak hand and it looks like your side has a misfit, get out before the doubling starts. Pass.

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

-8 7 4 -J 7 6 -K 10 5 3 -9 8 5

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1 1 1 Pass

2 3 3 ?

What call would you make?

A — We’d like to raise with a double fit, but which suit? When you have no real confidence that you will make your contract, make the safest bid. Bid 4.

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

-J 6 5 3 -J -A K 7 6 4 2 -Q 8

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1 Dbl 1NT ?

What call would you make?

A — This hand, with length in left-hand opponent’s suit, is not as good as it looks. Right-hand opponent might be over-ruffing dummy. It is worth a bid, of course, but only 2.

