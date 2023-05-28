Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A ♥H-K Q 8 7 6 ♦-A Q 8 6 4 ♣-K J
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1H Pass 2♠Pass
Weak
What call would you make?
A — We hate this convention! It always catches us with a hand like this and it has never been right to bid again. Pass.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K J 8 ♥-K 5 2 ♦-7 ♣-K J 9 7 6 4
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♣ 1♥ Pass Pass
What call would you make?
A — Re-opening with a suit bid, rather than double or a jump, shows a weak distributional hand. That is exactly what you have. Bid 2♣.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 9 8 7 5 4 ♥-7 5 3 2 ♦-6 ♣-3
Partner opens 1C and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Some cowards might bid less, but we like bidding 4♠.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-8 7 ♥-K 10 7 5 4 ♦-A 8 7 5 4 ♣-K
As dealer, what call would you make?
A — If we moved the king of clubs into any other suit, we could justify an opening bid with this hand. Pass with the singleton king.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 8 7 ♥-Void ♦-J 10 9 7 5 4 ♣-9 7 6
Partner passes as dealer and right-hand opponent opens 1♥. What call would you make?
A — There is no justification for bidding with this hand. Pass.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 7 4 2 ♥-A 6 ♦-A 6 3 ♣-A K 6 3
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2♥Pass
Transfer to spades
What call would you make?
A — This hand is worth more than 15-17 in support of spades. Tell partner that by jumping to 3S.
