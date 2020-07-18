Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-5 2 -8 -J 8 7 -K Q J 10 9 5 3
Partner opens 1 and right-hand opponent overcalls 2. What call would you make?
A — 3 would be forcing and show a better hand. Pass now and hope to bid clubs later.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-J 8 6 5 -A 6 -10 7 -K 10 7 6 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1 Pass 2 Pass
3NT Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — Partner is giving you a choice of games. With four trumps and two doubletons, your choice is clear. Bid 4.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-A 8 6 -7 4 3 -K Q J 6 4 -9 6
Right-hand opponent opens 1. What call would you make?
A — A two-level overcall in a minor suit should be based on a six-card suit or a good five-card suit with sound opening bid values. This hand is a little short. Pass.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-J 10 3 -K -J 8 6 5 -K 10 7 6 4
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1 Dbl 2 Pass
Pass Dbl ?
What call would you make?
A — You cannot bid 3 with only three trumps. Should you want to bid again in a competitive auction, the only action for you is usually Double. Or in this case: Redouble.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-6 5 -9 8 6 4 3 -A K 8 6 5 2 -Void
Right-hand opponent opens 1C. What call would you make?
A — The Unusual Two No Trump overcall, which most play today, shows the two lowest unbid suits. Get your hearts in to the picture by bidding 2NT.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-A 10 -A J 6 4 3 -J 8 -K Q 9 3
Right-hand opponent opens 1♣. What call would you make?
A — 1NT would not be the worst bid ever made, but we prefer to show our five-card major. Bid 1.