Q 1 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-A K 7 5 -Q J 6 2 -K Q 8 4 -9
As dealer, what is your plan?
A — Strong 4-4-4-1 hands are among the most difficult to bid. This hand is OK. Open 1 and raise a major-suit response to the three level and pass a 1NT response. Any stronger hand, where we couldn’t pass 1NT, would be very difficult.
Q 2 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-Q 3 -J 10 9 8 7 -A 8 6 -A 10 6
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
Pass Pass 1 3
What call would you make?
A — Bid 3, happy to be a passed hand.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-K 5 -A J 10 9 6 5 3 -8 5 -9 6
Partner opens 1 and right-hand opponent bids 2. What call would you make?
A — We don’t care how you count points, this hand is worth at least 10 of them. Bid 2.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-K 8 6 5 3 -10 -A 9 6 4 -Q 6 3
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
2 2 3 4
Pass Pass 5 ?
What call would you make?
A — East is either an inexperienced player or a wily veteran “walking the dog”. Either way, you have told your story. Pass and leave it up to partner.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-Q 4 -A 10 3 -J 8 7 -A 9 7 5 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1 1 Pass 1NT
2 3 Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — You could not be seriously faulted for bidding 3NT, but we prefer to give partner some room in a competitive auction and would just bid 3.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-A Q J 10 8 6 4 -K 8 -Q 8 -Q 7
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1 2 Dbl Pass
Negative double
What call would you make?
A — With 2-2-2 in the side suits and a queen that is probably wasted, this hand is not as good as it looks. Bid 2.