Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-10 9 6 4-A 6 5 -K 10 6 -9 8 5
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1 Pass 2 Dbl
Pass ?
What call would you make?
A — No action is safe. We think the long-run winning action is to pass and play for penalties. Pass.
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-K 9 -8 7 6 4 -A 8 -K Q J 6 5
Partner opens 1 and right-hand opponent bids 3. What call would you make?
A — Double will work when partner has four hearts but will backfire if he doesn’t. Bid 3NT.
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-10 8 7 4 -A 10 5 -A Q 8 6 5 -A
Partner opens 3 and right-hand opponent passes. What call would you make?
A — Not 3NT. Even if you have nine tricks, how will you get to them? Pass and hope they bid something.
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-A Q 6 -9 7 -A J 9 7 6 -A 9 8
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1NT Pass 2 Dbl
2 3 Dbl Pass
Transfer to spades
What call would you make?
A — Partner’s double is not strictly for penalties. It just shows a live hand and invites you to make a decision. You should decide to bid 3 with this hand.
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-10 9 7 6 4 3 -J 9 7 -6 -K 7 5
Partner opens 1H and right-hand opponent bids 2. What call would you make?
A — When the auction is competitive, support with support when you can. Bid 2.
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
-K Q -A Q -K 8 7 5 4 -10 8 7 5
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1 1 2 2
What call would you make?
A — Pass, 2NT, or 3? 2NT would be a poor choice with short spades and a weak suit. We like 3.