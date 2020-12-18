Weekly Bridge Quiz

Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-10 8 7 5 ♥-A 10 8 5 ♦-K J 4 ♣-A 5

As dealer, what call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K Q J 8 ♥-Q 8 ♦-A 7 2 ♣-7 6 2

Right-hand opponent opens 4♥. What call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-10 3 ♥-Q J 8 6 5 ♦-K 7 5 ♣-K 6 4

Right-hand opponent opens 1 ♣. What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Void ♥-A K J 8 4 ♦-Q J 10 7 5 ♣-A K 2

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1H Dbl 4H Pass

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable as South, you hold:

♠-Void ♥-9 6 3 ♦-A K J 9 8 7 5 4 ♣-K J

NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST

1♠ Pass 2D Pass

2♠ Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A Q 9 ♥-K ♦-A K Q 8 6 5 ♣-Q 8 6

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♠ Pass Pass ?

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

(Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of this newspaper or to Tribune Content Agency, LLC., 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001. E-mail responses may be sent to tcaeditorstribpub.com.)