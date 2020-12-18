Weekly Bridge Quiz
Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 8 7 5 ♥-A 10 8 5 ♦-K J 4 ♣-A 5
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K Q J 8 ♥-Q 8 ♦-A 7 2 ♣-7 6 2
Right-hand opponent opens 4♥. What call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 3 ♥-Q J 8 6 5 ♦-K 7 5 ♣-K 6 4
Right-hand opponent opens 1 ♣. What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Void ♥-A K J 8 4 ♦-Q J 10 7 5 ♣-A K 2
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1H Dbl 4H Pass
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable as South, you hold:
♠-Void ♥-9 6 3 ♦-A K J 9 8 7 5 4 ♣-K J
NORTH EAST SOUTH WEST
1♠ Pass 2D Pass
2♠ Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A Q 9 ♥-K ♦-A K Q 8 6 5 ♣-Q 8 6
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♠ Pass Pass ?
What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.