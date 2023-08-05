Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K Q 9 3 ♥-10 8 6 5 ♦-Q J 10 ♣-9 8
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1♣ Dbl 2♣ ?
What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K ♥-8 7 5 ♦-Q 9 8 7 5 4 3 ♣-K 6
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-10 8 6 4 ♥-K ♦-A 5 ♣-Q 10 9 7 5 4
WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH
1NT Pass 2♣ Pass
2♥ Pass Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K 7 5 ♥-K 8 7 5 4 ♦-10 8 7 4 ♣-9
Partner opens 1S and right-hand opponent bids 2♣. What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 7 ♥-10 8 6 ♦-A K Q 8 7 5 ♣-K 4
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 10 8 ♥-K 5 ♦-9 7 6 ♣-K 10 9 6
Right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?
Look for answers on Monday.