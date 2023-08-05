Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K Q 9 3 ♥-10 8 6 5 ♦-Q J 10 ♣-9 8

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1♣ Dbl 2♣ ?

What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K ♥-8 7 5 ♦-Q 9 8 7 5 4 3 ♣-K 6

As dealer, what call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-10 8 6 4 ♥-K ♦-A 5 ♣-Q 10 9 7 5 4

WEST NORTH EAST SOUTH

1NT Pass 2♣ Pass

2♥ Pass Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K 7 5 ♥-K 8 7 5 4 ♦-10 8 7 4 ♣-9

Partner opens 1S and right-hand opponent bids 2♣. What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 7 ♥-10 8 6 ♦-A K Q 8 7 5 ♣-K 4

As dealer, what call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 10 8 ♥-K 5 ♦-9 7 6 ♣-K 10 9 6

Right-hand opponent opens 1♦. What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

— Bob Jones welcomes readers’ responses sent in care of the Longview News-Journal or to Tribune Content Agency LLC, 16650 Westgrove Dr., Suite 175, Addison, TX 75001. Email responses may be sent to tcaeditors@tribpub.com.