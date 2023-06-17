Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A 9 8 ♥-4 2 ♦-Q 8 7 5 3 ♣-A 9 8
Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent bids 2♣, showing both majors. What call would you make?
Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-K ♥-K J 8 6 5 3 ♦-K 7 5 ♣-9 8 5
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 8 2 ♥-A J 10 9 8 5 ♦-6 ♣-K 5 4
As dealer, what call would you make?
Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A J 2 ♥-K Q 7 6 4 ♦-J 7 ♣-Q 5 2
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ Pass 1♠ Dbl
What call would you make?
Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-A K 9 5 4 ♥-4 ♦-K 8 6 3 ♣-K 10 6
EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH
1♥ 1♠ 2♥ 2♠
Pass Pass 3♥ Pass
Pass ?
What call would you make?
Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:
♠-Q 10 8 4 ♥-A Q J 6 4 ♦-K 7 C♣A 10
SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST
1♥ 2♣ 3♣ Pass
Heart fit, at least invitational values
What call would you make?
