Q 1 — Neither vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A 9 8 ♥-4 2 ♦-Q 8 7 5 3 ♣-A 9 8

Partner opens 1NT, 15-17, and right-hand opponent bids 2♣, showing both majors. What call would you make?

Q 2 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-K ♥-K J 8 6 5 3 ♦-K 7 5 ♣-9 8 5

As dealer, what call would you make?

Q 3 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 8 2 ♥-A J 10 9 8 5 ♦-6 ♣-K 5 4

As dealer, what call would you make?

Q 4 — Both vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A J 2 ♥-K Q 7 6 4 ♦-J 7 ♣-Q 5 2

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♥ Pass 1♠ Dbl

What call would you make?

Q 5 — North-South vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-A K 9 5 4 ♥-4 ♦-K 8 6 3 ♣-K 10 6

EAST SOUTH WEST NORTH

1♥ 1♠ 2♥ 2♠

Pass Pass 3♥ Pass

Pass ?

What call would you make?

Q 6 — East-West vulnerable, as South, you hold:

♠-Q 10 8 4 ♥-A Q J 6 4 ♦-K 7 C♣A 10

SOUTH WEST NORTH EAST

1♥ 2♣ 3♣ Pass

Heart fit, at least invitational values

What call would you make?

Look for answers on Monday.

