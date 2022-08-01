TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
TUESDAY
Longview Beekeepers Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Gregg County Extension, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Longview. Len McBride speaking on bee vacuum design and bee removals. Please bring your favorite sides, condiments, drinks and desserts to accompany pulled pork that will be provided. Information: 903-753-3599.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m., 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Brian Pittman