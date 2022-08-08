TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
TUESDAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Brain injury survivor support group for the Northeast Texas area will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church, 3901 Bill Owens Parkway, Longview. This group is for anyone who has experienced a brain injury caused by a stroke, aneurysm, accident, etc. Family, caregivers and health-care professionals are also welcome. For information, call Carolyn at 903-234-8877.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m., 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Dennis Bulgrien, Bob Osborne, Presley Pfaff, Sue Ann Putman
