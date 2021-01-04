TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: (903) 736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
TUESDAY
Food Pantry, 6 p.m. Tuesday, McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 5758 Old Hwy 135 North, Liberty City. Residents of Sabine ISD can park in the church parking lot, and wait for a volunteer to take their names and distribute sacks of food, produce and bread. Clients are asked to remain in their cars. Proof of residency is required. For information, call (903) 984-5622.
Longview Beekeepers Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, The Jalapeno Tree, 508 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: (903) 753-3599.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
THURSDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Thursday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
SATURDAY
Harrison County Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park, Marshall. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (903) 702-7777.
Liberty City Farmers Market, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, Liberty City Community Building Grounds, 5333 Old Hwy 135 N, Gladewater. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: (310) 402-9552.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: (903) 753-2413.
Regard4Life Animal Rescue adoption event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at PetSmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: (903) 236-9101.
