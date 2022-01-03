TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
TUESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
THURSDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Thursday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SATURDAY
Regard4Life adoption event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, dogs and cats at Petsmart, 3096 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Information: Regard4Life.info@gmail.com.
Furr Ever Pets Rescue adoption event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, dogs at Jake’s Feed, 3612 McCann Rd, Longview. Information: IoneFried@yahoo.com.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Sheena Klafeta, Philip Smith