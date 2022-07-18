TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
TUESDAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
THURSDAY
Longview Parkinson’s Support Group, 5:30 pm, Thursday, Woodland Hills Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall, 2105 East Loop 281. Speakers: Amy Mullins, NP, and Virginia Rebollar, NP, from Dr. Plotkin’s neurology office in Tyler Information: Jim or Hettie Pollock 903-736-8872.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SATURDAY
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: 903-746-2708.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m., 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAY
Irma Moreno