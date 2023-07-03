TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Kilgore Al-Anon Unity Group, 5:15 p.m. each Monday at 405 N. Kilgore St. Suite 4, Kilgore. Look for Unity Group sign above the door. Forr friends and families of those affected by alcoholism.
Longview Public Library “Music & Movement”, for children up to 5-years-old at 10:30 a.m. every Monday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
TUESDAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Longview Public Library, “Babygarten Storytime” for children up to 2-years-old at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Clean Air Noon Al-Anon Family Group, 12 p.m. each Wednesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Longview Public Library, “Early Learning Journeys Storytime”, for ages 2-5 years at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. For more information, call 903-237-1027.
THURSDAY
Longview Public Library, “Discover Kids STEM Lab”, for ages 8-12 years at 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Information: call 903-237-1027.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SATURDAY
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m., 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL ANNIVERSARY
Joe and Judy Dorris