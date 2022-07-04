TODAY
The annual Old Shiloh Cemetery picnic is scheduled for noon today with the “Sons of the Confederacy,” Mount Enterprise chapter Civil War Re-Enactment group, who will stage a battle at 11 a.m. Old Shiloh Cemetery is located approximately seven miles northeast of Mount Enterprise on Highway 315.
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
TUESDAY
Longview Beekeepers Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Gregg County Extension, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Longview. Len McBride speaking on bee vacuum design and bee removals. Please bring your favorite sides, condiments, drinks and desserts to accompany pulled pork that will be provided. Information: 903-753-3599.
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
THURSDAY
The Cass County Genealogical Society will meet at noon Thursday, June 9, at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Queen City at Marietta and Fourth streets. This is the annual picnic meeting, and guests are invited to bring a covered dish or desert. C.C.G.S. will furnish the meat, tea and water. For more information, call (903) 796-3081.
FRIDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SATURDAY
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, High and Cotton streets, Longview. Fresh items from local vendors. Information: 903-746-2708.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m., 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
LOCAL BIRTHDAYS
Edith Burton, Nathan Carter, Marilynn Sampson
