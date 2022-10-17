TODAY
Nar-Anon, 6:30 p.m. today, 2301 Alpine Road (building behind Unitarian Church), Longview. Support for friends and family of addicts. Information: 903-736-8431.
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. today, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
TUESDAY
Clean Air Al Anon Step Study Group, 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Outreach Center of Trinity Episcopal Church located at 600 N. 8th St. at the corner of 8th and Olive streets. Drive through the opened gate, the building is at the top of the hill.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Longview Yacht Club presents “An Evening With Chris Travis — Clipper Around the World Sailboat Race,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stuedler Lounge on the LeTourneau University campus, 604 Glaske Drive, Longview. The event is open to the public. RSVP: ppattullo@gmail.com .
WEDNESDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
THURSDAYAlcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
Zonta Club of Longview will hold its Monthly club meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Holiday Inn Longview-North, 300 Tuttle Circle, in Longview. Go to https://zontalongview.clubexpress.com for more information and to register for the event. Zonta Club of Longview meets the third Thursday of every month.
FRIDAYLongview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
VFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
SATURDAYVFW Post 4002, karaoke, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, 401 Ambassador Row, Longview. Information: 903-753-2413.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.
SUNDAY
Longview-Greggton Alcoholics Anonymous, 10 a.m., 4614 W. Loop 281, Longview. Social distance meeting at garden area, weather permitting. Information: 903-236-9101.
Alcoholics Anonymous Noon and Nite Group, daily at 704 Glencrest Lane in Longview. Meetings are at 12:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. For information call, 903-242-8104.