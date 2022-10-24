Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.